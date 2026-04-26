Bubba Wallace reacts after historic The Big One wreck involving 'at least 26 cars' at Talladega

Bubba Wallace was disappointed to be involved in a huge crash that involved 26 cars at Talladega on Sunday. After The Big One, Wallace spoke to FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little about suffering his second DNF of the year.

“Damn. Nothing to show for in the first stage,” Bubba Wallace said. “Obviously, just trying to figure out the strategies stuff. Man, just hate it. Hate it for Xfinity, hate it for our team. Don’t want to have any DNFs; we have two now, so it’s a bummer. We got to figure out how to be pushed better, so I take responsibility on that.

Listed as involved by #NASCAR



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“We’ll have a good debrief and figure out what we can do to make our Toyotas a little bit better being pushed, and maybe not have that happen. But appreciate Xfinity, we’ll go on to ole Texas and have some fun.”

After the accident, the FOX Sports broadcast team said, “at least 26 cars” were involved, including Wallace’s 23XI teammate, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Kyle Larson. Wallace entered Sunday’s race after a P5 finish at Kansas last week.

Bubba Wallace is ready to take a big step forward

The DNF will set Bubba Wallace back in the standings, but it’s still been a strong start to the season for him. In the first five races, Wallace finished in the top 10 four times. He also had P11 finishes at COTA and Bristol before his fifth-place finish at Kansas.

Wallace is looking to be on the same level as Reddick, who has won five races this year. Last week, Wallace spoke to Steve Letarte about Reddick’s hot start and when his No. 23 team will take that next step.

“The hot start that we’ve had — I am happy for him, the team, and the success. Tyler and I, we’ve been great teammates, I feel like, for the last four years. I’ve had no, ‘Man, why him?’ None of that. It’s just like, ‘Man, when is it our turn?’” Wallace said.