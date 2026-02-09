Bubba Wallace reacts to Bad Bunny halftime show at Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX is well underway and the much anticipated halftime show by Bad Bunny has come and gone. For many, it lived up to the hype. That includes NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Wallace was tuned in like millions of other Americans and viewers around the globe. And he was impressed by the theatrics and the energy level the global music star was able to produce.

“What a proud moment it must be for the Puerto Rican community!!” Bubba Wallace wrote on Twitter. “I enjoyed that!”

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance also included surprise appearances from Lady Gaga and from Ricky Martin, bringing a little extra juice to the mix. Not that he needed any of it.

Decked out in a white outfit with faint outlines of a jersey number, Bad Bunny carried a football around at various points during his show. Toward the end, he spiked the ball in celebration, leading one of his most popular songs as he kicked it to the crowd to sing along.

He was enjoying the show so much that he jumped into the arms of a close friend toward the end of the show. Another highlight? Bad Bunny gave one of his recently acquired Grammy Awards to a young boy during the performance.

All in all, it was a fun event for Bubba Wallace and millions of viewers. Now Wallace’s attention will turn toward the Daytona 500, set to run next week to kick off the NASCAR season.

Bubba Wallace dumps Carson Hocevar at Bowman Gray

It was a night to forget for Bubba Wallace at the Cook Out Clash on Wednedsay, with the driver of the No. 23 finishing last in the field. But before the night ended, Wallace had some contact worth noting.

He was racing hard against Carson Hocevar when he took some contact as Hocevar tried to make a pass. In the ensuing action, Wallace cut to the inside, then leaned onto Hocevar’s back bumper.

Hocevar went spiraling across the infield grass as a result. So it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any bad blood between Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar going forward.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15. The race will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET with a broadcast on FOX.