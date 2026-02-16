Bubba Wallace reacts to coming up short in Daytona 500 despite leading most laps

The story of Bubba Wallace and the Daytona 500 is one of good but not good enough to win. Such was the case once again on Sunday.

23XI Racing was the winning team in the 68th running of the Great American Race. It was Tyler Reddick who got it done and not Wallace, who led a race-high 39 laps. Obviously, Wallace was happy for his teammate. But at the same time, he was disappointed in being unable to secure his first Harley J. Earl Trophy.

“Man, I don’t know what to say,” Wallace told FOX Sports after the race. “First of all, hats off to the 45 group. I don’t want my emotions to take away from the monumental day they just accomplished. Happy birthday, MJ. That’s a massive birthday present.”

Bubba Wallace came close to winning Daytona 500

Much of the third and final stage saw three-wide fuel saving among the field. Wallace was up front for a majority of it until the final round of green flag pit stops began. Still, Wallace was in good position to be there at the end.

But after Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell and Erik Jones went spinning entering Turn 1 on the final lap, Wallace had to check up to allow William Byron back on the racetrack. Any momentum that Wallace had was stopped. He went backwards and it not only cost him a shot at competing for the win, but it resulted in him surrendering a potential top five finish.

Wallace officially finished 10th. He’s finished as the runner-up in the Daytona 500 twice, but he felt this was his best chance to win. Unfortunately, it didn’t materialize.

“I thought this was our week, the best 500 I’ve ever had, and come up short, sucks,” Wallace said. “But couldn’t be more proud of the team. … Led a lot of laps, lap leader, I believe. It was a good day for us, but damn. Try again next year.”