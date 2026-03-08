Bubba Wallace reacts to Tyler Reddick's historic start: 'He's got Jimmie Johnson's horseshoe up his ass'

Tyler Reddick has had a historic start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to win the first three races of a season. With Reddick stealing the headlines, it’s easy to overlook what his 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace, is doing.

Wallace has opened the campaign with a pair of top 10s at Daytona and Atlanta and an 11th-place finish at COTA. He sits second in the points standings, a whopping 70 points behind Reddick. Outside of Reddick, Wallace has led the most laps (86) of any driver in the field.

So, what’s been the difference between Reddick and Wallace so far? Wallace found just the word to explain it.

“Luck. He’s got Jimmie Johnson‘s horseshoe up his ass,” Wallace jokingly said Saturday, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “No, I look at Daytona, and he played his cards right with pit strategy and put himself right in contention. We were leading, and we had to take more fuel and got jumped. Atlanta — man, I bobbed and Carson [Hocevar] weaved and we just lost it. And at COTA, I wasn’t even at the racetrack compared to Tyler. It’s just all putting it together.”

Bubba Wallace on seeing his teammate Tyler Reddick win the first three races and being second to Reddick (by 70 points) in the standings. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/TWPG89sS0V — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 8, 2026

Bubba Wallace has the speed to win

COTA aside, Wallace has arguably been the closest driver to Reddick three races into the season. Even then, finishing 11th at COTA is a major win for Wallace, who had finished 15th or worse in five previous starts at the road course.

They say the season truly begins with the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Oval racing is back and Wallace will start 28th on Sunday.

Wallace knows the next few weeks will be telling of where they are on speed. It’s a chance to prove he’s turned a corner and begin to chip away at Reddick’s 70-point advantage.

“That’s a race-and-a-half almost, so we just have to continue to do what we do. We know our speed is there,” Wallace said. “Excited to get to, for me, legit racetracks now. You got two plate races and then a road course. If you can survive at the plate races and for me, survive a road course, it’s fine.

“We’ve been able to do that, but now we get into a stretch of different types of racetracks and races. We get to see our true potential speed in our cars.”