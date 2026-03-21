Bubba Wallace has had his second child, he revealed rather cheekily after qualifying on the front row for the Goodyear 400. Wallace was being interviewed by Regan Smith on the Amazon Prime broadcast of qualifying when he slipped in that he has had a second child, a daughter.

He was walking through his qualifying run, which put him right behind teammate Tyler Reddick. Reddick rode the wall to qualify in first, and Wallace was asked about it.

He very, very calmly slipped in that his wife had given birth at the end of his answer. And the reveal was something to witness.

“That’s Reddick for you,” Wallace said of the wall ride. “I mean he pushed it to the limits. That was a hell of a lap. Just sitting there watching on the grid, I think it was 6 on the top at the time. Then he went to the top, it was a massive lap. Just proud of the efforts from the team, just continued to ride the momentum from Race 1 to now. Darlington’s super tough. This package is a handful. I thought we were really far off in practice, but we’re pretty close with the 45, so it’s more on me trying to figure it out and get there.”

Bubba Wallace paused ever so slightly, tilting his head. He then continued on.

“But I will say that lap for the 23 was driven by Cameron Jade. You know who that is? That’s my baby girl, she was just born. Thursday.”

The @BubbaWallace family continues to grow. 🥹 He and Amanda welcomed a baby girl to the world Thursday.@ReganSmith | https://t.co/kIpAkwq3Do pic.twitter.com/ocoggQfgBx — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 21, 2026

The news is huge for Bubba Wallace and his family, obviously. It also ends weeks of speculation about what might happen if Wallace’s child was born during the weekend.

Would he race? Who would replace him in the No. 23 car if timing didn’t work out?

“I mean, look, we’ve made the decision,” Bubba Wallace told The Athletic‘s Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck earlier this year. “I unfortunately missed the birth of my first kid, I’m not missing the second one. And it was actually Amanda’s call on the first one. She was like winning is so important, like I don’t see a scenario where you’re not missing it, unless it came on a Wednesday. Becks is an asshole, came at Sunday at 2 o’clock. But that was her call.

“This go-around I said I’m not missing another one. Because people that don’t know that I missed ask, ‘Well, how’d you do in the emergency room?’ I’m like I wasn’t there. Yeah, I was racing.’ I don’t want to do that. It’s fine. I lost the race that day. It’s OK. I can get another race next weekend, I can’t get another win. I will be missing a race if it comes down to that. Final.”

Because Bubba Wallace’s daughter was born on Thursday, no need to miss a race. And he seemed to have a little extra juice in the car knowing he’s got one more mouth to feed.

While Tyler Reddick claimed the pole for the Goodyear 400, Bubba Wallace took second in qualifying. He’ll start up front.

Ironically, that’s the current point standings for the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick is in first, followed by Wallace.

23XI cars were running super well in qualifying, so this could be an extra special weekend for Wallace. Could he celebrate the birth of a second child and a win on the track? It’s certainly possible, he said.

“I mean the engineers go through so much data to figure out what the offset is for aero balance, coming in with a new package,” Wallace said. “And I think we just over-adjusted. And all the comments that I said — it’s always nice when you give feedback and they’re like, ‘That makes sense.’ It’s the worst when they’re like, ‘I don’t believe what you’re saying.’ So we’re all vibing right now, got some things to work on for our Toyota Camry, but the front row locked out for us, we’ll have some fun tomorrow.”