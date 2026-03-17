Bubba Wallace reveals key to hot start to begin 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season

It felt like Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team turned a corner after their Brickyard 400 win this past July. Wallace and his team have shown to be even more improved to begin the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Just five races into the campaign and Wallace finds himself second in the standings, 61 points behind 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick for the top spot. Wallace revealed Monday that his focus has been on hitting on all the things he and his team discussed in the offseason.

“I’ve always said at the start of every year that I want to be out of the headlines. I always find myself in it, and I’m assuming that’s just my personality. I say one thing and it takes off or I do one thing and it takes off,” Wallace said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So, I’ve just been trying to hit on everything we’ve talked about in the offseason of what we need to do better.”

Five races into the season, @BubbaWallace hasn't finished worse than 11th & sits 2nd in the Cup Series points standings.



🏁 "Everything that we've talked about in the off-season of what we need to do better comes down to managing races." #NASCAR



More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/TwDarTujCz — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 17, 2026

Bubba Wallace explains improvement in performance

What exactly were those things? In looking at his 2025 performance, Wallace noticed that he struggled to manage races. If he didn’t have a car capable of contending, often times he would let it snowball.

This season has been a different story. Wallace has four top 10s, the lone finish outside being a P11 at COTA.

“It comes down to managing races,” Wallace said. “The biggest thing that stood out in the conversation between myself, Charles [Denike, crew chief], and Dave Rogers [23XI performance director] was our floor to ceiling ratio is way too big. We need to raise the floor on the bad days and keep raising the ceiling for when it’s our good days and make sure we’re on top.

“When things weren’t going our way, we would just bleed spots throughout the race, and I struggled to take a 15th-place race car and finish 12th. I would take a 15th-place car and either finish 15th or a little bit worse and make costly mistakes on the racetrack to have a DNF. We had nine DNFs last year and so, just trying to clean up the things we wanted to has just been the start of it. Having fast race cars goes with it as well, and it allows you to focus on that stuff a little bit easier and let all the outside stuff sit on its place.”

It’s all coming together for Wallace and the No. 23 team. The next step is finding a way to win more races. The good news is Wallace is in the mix every week for the first time in his career.