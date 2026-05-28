Bubba Wallace reveals moment Kyle Busch nearly cut him as a driver for KBM in Truck Series

The tributes to Kyle Busch have come from all corners in the past few days since his death. But some drivers have been clear that their relationship with the late NASCAR driver wasn’t always smooth sailing.

Bubba Wallace is among them. Wallace has been blunt that Busch was, at times, hard to talk to.

In hindsight, he regrets that he wasn’t able to work through that rough, brash exterior a little more to get to know Busch better. But there are some memories that still stand out. Wallace opened up about a cherished memory with Busch, the last time he had a true conversation with the famous driver.

On a recent episode of Racin’ With The Boys, Wallace joined Ryan Blaney and the show’s hosts, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, to discuss Kyle Busch. And Wallace revealed a telling story about how demanding Busch was as a winner — and as a team owner.

Wallace was nearly cut from Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2013. He explained.

“I remember after my first season, this goes back to getting cut,” he said. “My first season in trucks, I won Martinsville, which was Race 18 of 22. So it was getting towards the end and he sat me down after the season and he was like, ‘If you didn’t win Martinsville, you weren’t coming back. But here you are. Make something happen.’ We went on to win four more the next year. Had a great year. Lost the championship because of Ryan (Blaney). But it is what it is.”

As noted, Wallace went on to win four races in the Truck Series in 2014 for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He finished third in the standings and parlayed it into a ride in the Xfinity Series for Roush Fenway Racing the following year.

The rest, as they say, is history. But for Bubba Wallace, there will always be a debt of gratitude to Kyle Busch.

“When I heard the news, I looked around and everything that was in front of me was because of him,” Wallace said. “You know? The life that I have, it all started in the Truck Series, winning my first race. … Kyle was an instrumental part to who I was and what I was about. So definitely miss him. Still think about him every day.”