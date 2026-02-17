Bubba Wallace spotter Freddie Kraft airs out frustration with John Hunter Nemechek following Daytona 500

Freddie Kraft didn’t hold back. In the aftermath of a chaotic Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace’s veteran spotter used Door Bumper Clear to vent his frustrations.

Much of it centered on fellow Toyota driver John Hunter Nemechek of Legacy Motor Club. According to Kraft, a key drafting lane was completely derailed by a damaged car making a late-race block.

“John Hunter drove me crazy all week,” Kraft said. “Whether it was a truck race, or taking his wrecked race car and blocking the Toyota lane.”

The moment unfolded after a messy green-flag pit cycle split the Toyotas apart. Kraft detailed how the group slowly re-formed over multiple laps before finally building momentum behind Erik Jones and the No. 43 car.

“We had a very bad pit sequence where we all came off pit road split by, I don’t know — ten car-lengths,” Kraft explained. “So it took us probably two or three laps to get formed up. We got formed up. We picked up — it was three of us. It was like, I think it was the No. 23, No. 67 and one of the other Toyotas.

“Then we picked up the No. 43 and the No. 11 and Bell. Then we picked up the No. 43 and the No. 11, and the No. 43 is leading us. Now we’ve got a head of steam, and we’re kind of diving through the traffic that’s coming off pit road.”

Just as the line finally gained speed, Kraft said it unraveled due to Nemechek: “Lo and behold, the one guy that throws the block that messes up the whole line is another Toyota that’s wrecked, that can’t lead a line anyway,” he said of the young wheelman.

“So now that he’s leading the line, we run like two laps and realize, ‘Okay, he can’t lead.’ So now we kind of have to split up and get away from him.”

Superspeedway racing depends on momentum, and losing it, especially late, can end a contender’s chances instantly. Kraft believed the decision effectively killed their progress toward the front.

“You know your stuff’s wrecked,” he continued. “Why are you going to stall out the whole rest of our line?”

Still, he acknowledged the context of NASCAR’s biggest race: “I guess it’s desperation at the Daytona 500,” Kraft added. “It’s no different than Riley Herbst trying to make a move to win at the end. But it’s hard.”

The comments highlight the delicate manufacturer cooperation that defines Daytona and Talladega. When it works, teammates surge forward together. When it breaks, frustration follows, and this time, Kraft made sure everyone heard about it. We’ll see what Nemechek has to say about it moving forward.