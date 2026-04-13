A heartfelt moment in the NASCAR garage came with a dose of humor over the weekend. It stemmed from Bubba Wallace reacting to the news that Daniel Suárez and his wife, Julia Piquet, are expecting their first child.

Suárez and Piquet recently announced the pregnancy on social media, sharing a photo in matching “Mom” and “Dad” hats with the caption, “The best is on the way.” The moment quickly made its way through the garage, including to Wallace, who shared a funny story about how he initially misunderstood the news.

“Obviously he didn’t tell you our story about it,” Wallace said via Claire B. Lang. “He told me in Vegas. He sat down next to me and he was like, ‘Hey, I’m joining the club,’ and I took it as a car. I was like, ‘Oh you’re getting a car, sweet! Nice!’ He’s like, ‘Nah,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He’s talking about having a kid.

“So if you see us up on the driver intro stage, I give him a big hug. But I totally went car side. So, I thought that was pretty funny. But super excited for him and Julia. Dan and I have been really close since he came to the states in 2010 or 11, and his english somehow has gotten way f***ing worse. It’s crazy how that goes. But excited for them and the new addition to their family.”

As you can tell, the lighthearted jab reflects the close relationship between Wallace and Suárez, who have known each other for more than a decade dating back to Suárez’s early days racing in the United States.

Wallace, of course, has recently entered that stage of life himself. The 23XI Racing driver revealed the birth of his second child, a daughter, in a memorable and understated fashion following qualifying at Darlington Raceway.

While discussing his lap and teammate Tyler Reddick’s wall-riding effort, Wallace casually slipped in the news: “But I will say that lap for the 23 was driven by Cameron Jade. You know who that is? That’s my baby girl, she was just born. Thursday.”

The moment quickly went viral, both for the news itself and for the way Wallace delivered it mid-answer without missing a beat. As for Suárez and Piquet, their journey to this moment has been years in the making.

The couple met in 2012 through her brother, driver Nelson Piquet Jr., began dating in 2019 and were married in 2024 in Brasília, Brazil. Now, as Suárez prepares to become a father for the first time, he joins Wallace in a growing group of NASCAR drivers balancing life on and off the track, with plenty of laughs along the way.