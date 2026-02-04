Bubba Wallace wrecks after Ross Chastain causes chain reaction at NASCAR Clash: 'We're just awful'

Bubba Wallace got into some trouble at the NASCAR Clash, as he wrecked when Ross Chastain caused a chain reaction. During the 53rd lap of the Clash, Chastian bumped into Ryan Blaney, leading to Blaney hitting Wallace.

“We’re just awful,” Bubba Wallace said on the radio after the crash. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports said that Wallace went into the garage for repairs before returning to the race.

Things get stacked up and Bubba Wallace goes around. pic.twitter.com/5eM5kwBUja — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 4, 2026

Wallace is looking to build on a 2025 season that saw him win the Brickyard 400 and reach the playoffs. When the season ended, the Alabama native finished 11th in the final standings.

Last month, Wallace’s team, 23XI Racing, announced that Xfinity would serve as the majority partner for Wallace. “Having Xfinity on the car for the Daytona 500 and doing more with our team for the 2026 season is an incredible honor,” Wallace said in a press release. “What really excites me is how this partnership gives fans a front-row seat to everything we do. They’re right there for every mile of the season, celebrating the milestones, and feeling like part of the team. Xfinity’s support gives us the resources to compete at the sport’s biggest stages while keeping fans at the heart of every race.”

“Xfinity has been an incredible partner in helping 23XI Racing grow both on and off the track,” Steve Lauletta, president at 23XI Racing, said. “Their continued support gives us the resources to jointly create unforgettable experiences for our fans while also competing at the highest level. With Xfinity, we’re not just building an elite team, we’re building a partnership that puts fans first and helps the sport grow for everyone who loves racing.”

Wallace has been with 23XI Racing since the 2021 season. Before that, the 32-year-old drove for Richard Petty Motorsports from 2018 to 2020. In his Cup Series career, Wallace won three races and finished in the top 10 60 times in 291 races. In 2018 and 2022, Wallace finished second at the Daytona 500, making him the highest-finishing African-American driver in the Great American Race.