Bubba Wallace wrecks Carson Hocevar in retaliation during NASCAR Clash

It’s been a wild night at the Madhouse. Drivers have been trading paint throughout the NASCAR Cup Series Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium; Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar had a run-in with 20 laps to go.

Wallace and Hocevar battled for position and as is the standard at the 0.25-mile oval, contact there was plenty. Hocevar made the initial contact, which didn’t go over well with Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver retaliated in the middle of the straightaway, sending Hocevar spinning through the grass.

Wallace finished off Hocevar, who finished last in the Clash. Wallace finished only two spots better.

Bubba Wallace, Carson Hocevar have nights to forget at Bowman Gray

Both will pack up and get ready for the Daytona 500, likely wanting to forget about the Clash for a while. Both had their moments Wednesday night, both had their issues with other drivers.

Wallace, in particular, got into it with Daniel Suárez at the halfway point of the 200-lap main event. Suárez hit Wallace’s bumper as they came to the caution, which the latter didn’t appreciate. He ran Suárez into the grass under caution and the two exchanged middle fingers.

“He’s running into me for f*cking no reason,” Wallace said on his radio, via Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.

The two came together while racing in the back of the pack. At a track like Bowman Gray, contact is almost guaranteed on every lap. Clearly, both felt like the other went over the line.

Suárez is in the mood for a fight. Earlier in the race, he threatened former Trackhouse Racing teammate Shane van Gisbergen. He did the same to Wallace shortly thereafter.

“Go tell the spotter of the 23 if he does that one more time, I’m gonna kick his f*cking ass,” Suárez said.