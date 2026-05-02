Bubba Wallace wrecks during Cup Series practice at Texas

Ahead of qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400, Bubba Wallace was getting some laps on the track in practice. Then, disaster struck. Wallace lost control of his No. 23 Toyota, spun around and backed into the wall, causing severe damage.

It’s brutal news for Wallace, who was in good spirits this week after adding a familiar name back to his corner, Coca-Cola. In a move that blends brand recognition with career momentum, Wallace is once again part of Coca-Cola’s driver lineup, marking a reunion that dates back to his earlier Cup Series days from 2018 to 2020.

After spending the early years of 23XI Racing aligned with Dr Pepper, the return to Coca-Cola signals both stability and opportunity for the No. 23 team. And the timing isn’t random.

Wallace has been quietly putting together one of the more consistent starts of his career in 2026, even if much of the spotlight has gone elsewhere, namely to teammate Tyler Reddick. While Reddick has dominated headlines with a historic run to open the season, Wallace has stayed firmly in the mix, sitting inside the top 10 in points with multiple strong finishes.

That’s not by accident. After enduring a 100-race winless streak before breaking through at the Brickyard 400 last summer, Wallace understands how quickly momentum can shift in NASCAR, and how difficult it is to stay competitive week after week.

“The sport is so hard,” Wallace said recently. “When you’re on it, you’re on it. … We’re close.”

That word, close, defines where Wallace stands right now. He’s not chasing confidence. He’s building it. With five top-10 finishes already this season, Wallace has consistently put himself in position. The next step is converting those runs into something more, a win that shifts the narrative in his favor.

If his teammate’s surge is any indication, that breakthrough could be coming. Wallace credited Reddick’s early-season dominance as a motivating factor across the organization, noting that last year’s struggles helped “light a fire” internally. That urgency has translated into performance, not just for Reddick, but for the entire 23XI operation.

“I’ve had no, ‘Man, why him?’” Wallace said. “It’s just like, ‘Man, when is it our turn?’”

That mindset matters. In a sport defined by razor-thin margins, staying patient while continuing to execute is often the difference between contending and winning. Wallace believes his team is right on that edge, and once they break through, things could change quickly.

“If we can break through and get into the top-five, it’s gonna be game on,” he said.

Now, with Coca-Cola back in the fold, Wallace has another piece of momentum on his side. A familiar partner and a competitive car, combined with a driver who knows exactly how close he is. The pieces are there; it’s just a matter of time. We’ll see if he can bounce back from this practice crash this weekend.