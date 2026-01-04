The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off the Carolina Panthers 16-14 Saturday night to throw the NFC South race into chaos.

With the Buccaneers and Panthers both sitting at 8-9, the winner of the division will be decided by Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. If the Falcons can down the Saints at home, the Panthers will advance to the postseason for the first time since 2017. With a Saints win, however, the Buccaneers would clinch the NFC South for the fifth consecutive season.

The winner of the division, whether it is the Buccaneers or Panthers, will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and will host a playoff game next week.

Now that the Buccaneers have beaten the Panthers, Tampa needs New Orleans to beat Atlanta to win the NFC South.



If it doesn’t, the Panthers will be the NFC South champs and host a wild-card game next weekend as the NFC’s No. 4 seed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026

It appeared as if the Buccaneers were going to cruise to an easy victory Saturday night, as it jumped out to a quick 10-0 first quarter lead. Carolina responded early in the second half with an eight-yard passing touchdown from Bryce Young to Tommy Tremble, but back-to-back Chase McLaughlin field goals extended the Tampa Bay lead back to 16-7.

The Panthers went down swinging though, as Bryce Young found Jalen Coker for his second touchdown pass of the game to make it a 16-14 deficit. Carolina then forced a Buccaneer punt with 26 seconds remaining, but they were unable to get into field goal range for a potential game-winning kick.

It’s been a weird season for both franchises, one of which will be the first sub-.500 NFL team to make the postseason since Tampa Bay did so in 2022 (also with an 8-9 record). Carolina opened its season with a 1-3 record, but rattled off three consecutive wins to improve to 4-3. It then alternated wins and losses for its next eight games before losing two in a row to cap off its regular season.

Tampa Bay actually opened the season with a 6-2 record, aided by strong play from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was lauded as an early-season MVP candidate. From there, however, the Buccaneers melted down completely. They went 1-7 in their next eight games before holding off Carolina Saturday night to wrap up an 8-9 regular season record.