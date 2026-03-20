Buckle Up South Carolina 200 qualifying results: Kaden Honeycutt on first career pole, lineup set for NASCAR Truck Series race
Kaden Honeycutt will start on the pole for the first time in his career at the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 from Darlington Raceway, after qualifying for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race completed. Setting up for the fourth race of the young season, the drivers reunite with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series in a full weekend schedule.
The race is slated for a short turnaround at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, slated for 147 laps around NASCAR’s most prestigious locations. The broadcast is slated for FS1, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to follow Saturday at 5:30 pm ET on CW. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race starting at 3 pm ET on FS1 in South Carolina.
Full running order:
Row 1: Kaden Honeycutt | Carson Hocevar
Row 2: Tanner Gray | Gio Ruggiero
Row 3: Corey Heim | Christopher Bell
Row 4: Ty Majeski | Layne Riggs
Row 5: Ross Chastain | Connor Mosack
Row 6: Grant Enfinger | Chandler Smith
Row 7: Stewart Friesen | Daniel Hemric
Row 8: Ben Rhodes | Christian Eckes
Row 9: Cole Butcher | Tyler Ankrum
Row 10: Conner Jones | Corey LaJoie
Row 11: Andres Perez | AJ Allmendinger
Row 12: Jake Garcia | Dawson Sutton
Row 13: Justin Haley | Timmy Hill
Row 14: William Sawalich | Kris Wright
Row 15: Brenden Queen | Mini Tyrell
Row 16: Josh Reaume | Spencer Boyd
Row 17: Clayton Green | Justin Carroll
Row 18: Caleb Costner | Frankie Muniz
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
The NASCAR season is still in the early stages, as the trucks run their fourth race after a brief hiatus. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
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Chandler Smith currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through three races, taking the checkered flag at Daytona to start the season. Ben Rhodes moved up to second, with Ty Majeski behind in third.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.