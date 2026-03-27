Damar Hamlin is staying in Buffalo. The Bills announced Friday morning that the veteran safety has agreed to a new one-year contract, keeping him with the organization that drafted him in 2021.

The move brings continuity to a reshaped secondary as Buffalo continues to retool its defense heading into the 2026 season. Hamlin’s 2025 campaign was cut short due to a pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve on Oct. 11.

Before the injury, he appeared in five games, primarily serving in a depth role while recording one tackle. Despite the setback, the Bills are clearly confident in what Hamlin brings, both on and off the field.

The former Pittsburgh standout earned a starting role during the 2024 season and has been a steady presence in Buffalo’s secondary over the course of his career. Across 53 games, Hamlin has totaled 185 tackles, nine passes defensed, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Now, he returns to a safety room that looks much different from how it did a year ago. Buffalo has been aggressive this offseason, adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency while also re-signing Sam Franklin Jr. to a three-year deal. Along with second-year player Cole Bishop, the group is shaping up to be one of the more competitive position battles on the roster.

Moreover, Hamlin’s experience within the system could give him an edge. Even as the Bills continue to bring in new faces, familiarity with the scheme and coaching staff remains valuable, especially for a defense looking to maintain consistency while integrating new pieces.

The signing also reflects a broader trend in Buffalo’s offseason approach. In addition to reinforcing the secondary, the Bills made a major splash along the defensive line, agreeing to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with defensive end Bradley Chubb. The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to provide an immediate boost to the pass rush after recording 8.5 sacks in 2025.

Together, those moves signal a clear priority. Buffalo is strengthening their defense across all levels. For Hamlin, the one-year deal represents both an opportunity and a challenge.

With added competition at safety, he’ll need to re-establish his role following last season’s injury. But with a track record of production and familiarity in Buffalo, he’ll have every chance to do just that.

For the Bills, it’s a low-risk move that keeps a known commodity in the building as they push toward another playoff run. Time will tell if they can break through in 2026.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.