Considered one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, Carnell Tate worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, and Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had some jokes while in the NFL Network broadcast booth.

Tate sat outside the Top 10 fastest wide receivers on Saturday, though he’s still likely to go early in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Of course, Beane and the Bills are likely in the market for a wide receiver, especially with a talented class of rookies coming into the league.

However, Buffalo is probably outside the range for Tate, currently holding the No. 26 overall pick. That’s why Beane joked he wouldn’t take the former Ohio State standout too early, given his “slow” 40 time.

Bills GM Brandon Beane during Ohio State WR Carnell Tate's 40-yard dash

“He’s pretty slow,” Beane told Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah on the NFL Network broadcast. “I probably wouldn’t take him early. … Did you see how slow he was out of the gate? The corner’s gonna lock him down.”

Beane’s response got big laughs out of both Eisen and Jeremiah, and Eisen joked Beane was just hoping Tate would drop “all the way to 26” in April’s draft. Of course, he is the top receiver on Jeremiah’s Big Board after a standout career at Ohio State.

Tate was part of a two-headed monster at wide receiver for the Buckeyes in 2025 alongside Jeremiah Smith, hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. That came after he had 52 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 while helping Ohio State win the national championship.

Now, Carnell Tate is looking to follow a decorated line of former Buckeyes receivers to go early in the first round of the NFL Draft. From both a tape and measureable standpoint, it’s possible he can do just that.

“Ascending ‘Z’ receiver who continues to step out from the shadow of Ohio State teammate Jeremiah Smith,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Tate has good size but would benefit from more play strength. He builds momentum quickly on intermediate and deep routes, utilizing speed and tempo to pressure cornerbacks. He can win over the top on verticals or separate over the first two levels with route savvy and separation burst.

“Tate tracks throws at top speed and makes his adjustments to run under them. He combines timing, body control and catch radius to dominate air space and consistently lands on the winning side of contested catches. Pass catching comes effortlessly with soft, strong hands and he consistently works back on throws to keep ballhawks from hawking. Tate displays rare polish for a player his age and has the talent to become a heralded pro within his first three seasons.”