Former Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bills traded the Denver Broncos to land the pick. The physical defensive back was a key figure on the Buckeyes’ FBS-best defense each of the past two seasons and now joins a growing list of Ohio State alums in the NFL.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound Igbinosun is one of the more experienced defensive backs in this draft class with 52 career starts across the four collegiate seasons, including starting 10 of 13 games as a true freshman at Ole Miss in 2022. Igbinosun has started 42 of Ohio State’s 43 games over the past three seasons in Columbus, during which he combined for 156 total tackles, 24 passes defended, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries between 2023-25.

That included a solid 2025 season in which the second-team All-Big Ten selection finished with 52 tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions — both coming in huge moments late in the season. In fact, Igbinosun allowed just 22 receptions and no touchdowns against him in 2025, utilizing his large frame to keep opposing wideouts out of the end zone all season long.

Igbinosun originally signed with Ole Miss as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Union (Union, NJ) High, where he was the No. 1-rated player in New Jersey, the No. 15 safety in the class, and No. 183 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted composite of all three major recruiting media services.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Davison Igbinosun

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein currently projects Igbinosun as a likely late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection in a loaded class for cornerbacks. Zierlein highlighted Igbinosun’s “imposing frame with long arms” and ability to “delay press release with heavy hands” as key strengths, while also pointing out the Buckeyes DB’s propensity for penalties, finishing with 30 career flags against him per Pro Football Focus.

“Igbinosun is an iron man with 53 career starts, fitting the mold of a press corner with good size and long arms. He uses heavy hands and strength to reroute receivers, staying tight on most vertical routes,” Zierlein wrote of Igbinosun. “However, hip tightness, disjointed footwork, and average route recognition make pattern-matching a chore in larger spaces or in off-man coverage. Improving his technique and getting him to trust it will be critical in reducing penalties. He is tough, strong, and a willing run defender. Traits raise the ceiling to CB2 in a zone-heavy scheme, but his floor as an average backup might be a more likely outcome.”