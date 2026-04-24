Former Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career can now begin!

Parker was a stalwart throughout his three years at Clemson. He played in 39 total games for the Tigers.

Last season, Parker had 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass deflection and three fumble recoveries. Over the course of his career, Parker had 126 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four pass deflections, six pass deflecitons and six forced fumbles.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Parker was a four-star recruit out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, the No. 7 EDGE in the class and the No. 54 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about T.J. Parker

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Parker ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Powerful edge defender with NFL length whose 2025 tape might be closer to his pro projection than his gaudy 2024 numbers,” he wrote. “Parker’s hand work is above average in both phases. He strikes early to set very firm edges, then sheds quickly to finish tackles.

“Average short-area burst limits his ability to pursue the run in space and threaten tackles in a race to the top of the rush. He can long-arm tackles into the pocket when he catches them right, but he fails to find quick solutions when that approach stalls. His rush production will be muted until he expands his approach but improvement is likely. Parker profiles as an average to above-average starter.”

Zierlein projected Parker as a second round pick. Throughout the 2025 season, the Tiger’s consensus grading was first or second round talent.