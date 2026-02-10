Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton doesn’t seem to like a certain rim in the NBA. During the Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets game on Monday night, Sexton missed a free throw late in the third quarter, which led to him flipping the rim off.

Collin Sexton missed two of his eight free throws on Monday and finished the game with 21 points off the bench. But it wasn’t enough, as the Bulls lost to the Nets 123-115.

Collin Sexton FLIPPED OFF the rim after missing a free throw 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rIdRRUuImb — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 10, 2026

Sexton began the 2025-26 season with the Charlotte Hornets but was traded to the Bulls last week. This is the former Alabama star’s foruth NBA team he has played on in his eight-year career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Sexton at No. 8 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He had a strong rookie season, averaging 16.7 points and three assists per game. Sexton spent four seasons in Cleveland before joining the Utah Jazz in September 2022. The 27-year-old spent three seasons in Utah before he was traded to the Hornets.

Collin Sexton believes the Bulls roster can be ‘special’

Sexton is part of a Bulls team that is trying to find its way. The team is currently 24-29 on the year and have not reached the playoffs since the 2021-22 season. Since the Bulls last won the NBA championship in 1998, they have reached the playoffs 12 times and have not made it past the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bulls are led by head coach Billy Donovan, who has been with the team since 2020. In his six seasons in Chicago, Donovan has led the Bulls to postseason play once.

Sexton recently shared his thoughts on the Bulls roster. “We definitely can be very special,” he said, via Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune. “For us to have one walk-through and to go out there pretty much jelling, making the right reads, doing this together. It was super fun. At the end of the day, I know something good is coming.”

During his time at Alabama, Sexton became a standout player. He was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018 and selected to the All-SEC Second Team in that same season.