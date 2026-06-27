Buster Posey backs Tony Vitello after tough start for San Francisco Giants

Tony Vitello likely imagined a better start to his tenure in San Francisco. When he left Tennessee to be an MLB manager, the goal out West was to win. But thus far, the Giants have done anything but. They go into Saturday’s game vs. the Atlanta Braves with a 33-48 record and sit in fourth place in the National League West.

Even so, the Giants front office is not blinking. President of baseball operations Buster Posey went on the record recently, deciding to back the first-year skipper. Mainly when it comes to having respect inside the clubhouse and from the players.

“I feel like Tony has the clubhouse,” Posey said. “I think he has the respect of the players in the clubhouse. Everything’s going to be heightened when our record is what it is. But there’s no concern on my part that he doesn’t have the respect of the clubhouse.”

Controversy has seemingly followed the Giants this season. The latest on-field moment came when Vitello called for a pinch runner for Rafael Devers in the ninth inning of a one-run game vs. the Miami Marlins. Devers was not too thrilled about the decision, making his anger known in the dugout.

But as Posey says, a lot of the attention currently on the Giants comes due to the team’s record. Most of the baseball world expected big things from the Giants, and they have not delivered. Vitello is not going anywhere, though. People inside the organization have his back despite constant hurdles.

More on Tony Vitello and his move from college baseball to MLB

Vitello made a leap nobody in baseball ever has. He was the first MLB manager to come directly from the college ranks. This comes after a great deal of success in Knoxville. Tennessee won a national championship under Vitello’s guidance, also making the College World Series on two other occasions.

He appeared set to run it back with the Vols in 2026, hoping to make another run to Omaha. But reports of the Giants having interest in Vitello surfaced back in early October. By the middle of the month, he had accepted his job and stepped away from the program.

Ever since then, Vitello has been one of the more discussed managers in baseball. No matter how the rest of Vitello’s career goes at the MLB level, you can expect plenty of eyes to remain on him throughout.