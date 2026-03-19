Cade Cunningham update: Detroit Pistons star sidelined with unexpected medical issue

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Cunningham left the Pistons’ win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday after diving for a ball and reportedly suffering “back spasms.”

Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game this season, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc. Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, Cunningham is a frontrunner for the MVP award.

Moreover, with a 49-19 record, the Detroit Pistons are in first place in the Eastern Conference standings. The NBA Playoffs will begin on April 18. With hopes for a deep postseason run, the Pistons must hope Cunningham quickly recovers.

Sources told Shams Charania that Cunningham’s lung collapse is “mild.” Cunningham earned his second consecutive All-Star nod this season and was an All-NBA Third-Team selection last season. In late February, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff explained why he believes Cunningham should win MVP.

“He deserves it. If the season were to end today, the best player on the team with the best win percentage, to me, is the guy that deserves to be the MVP,” Bickerstaff said. “I’m hard-pressed to find a better example or statement of who the MVP should be.

“… What he does for us on both ends of the floor … he doesn’t take nights, or times, or possessions off defensively,” Bickerstaff said. “We’ll put him on the other team’s best perimeter player, and he’ll go down on the offensive end and score his 25 points, but create for his teammates. He’s second in the league in assists and makes his teammates better. Then, with the game on the line, you can give him the ball, and he’s one of the best clutch players we have in this league.”

Cade Cunningham purchases stake in Texas Rangers

In February, Cade Cunningham purchased a minority ownership stake of his hometown MLB team, the Texas Rangers. Cunningham grew up in Arlington, Texas.

In fact, Cunningham attended Bowie High School during his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Montverde Academy. Bowie HS is only eight miles away from the Rangers’ home stadium, Globe Life Field.

Cunningham hasn’t forgotten his roots. In December 2025, he returned to Arlington to attend his jersey retirement at Bowie High School.

“Being from Arlington is something I am very proud of,” Cunningham said. “I was here for two years, about seven years ago now. I was in this school, walking the halls, playing here. I just had a dream. I just wanted to be great. I wanted to help my family the best I could.”