Cade Stover injury update: Texans TE exits game after awkward knee tweak

Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover exited Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with an awkward knee tweak in the fourth quarter. Stover fell backwards while his leg got caught in the turf.

He was eventually escorted to the medical tent for further evaluation. Stover was not ruled out in the immediacy, but it didn’t look good.

The Texans trailed the Patriots 28-16 in the fourth quarter with their hopes of advancing to their first AFC Championship dwindling. The awkward injury for Stover can be seen below.

CJ Stroud emotions after Texans player injured.



Cade Stover got his leg caught and it didn’t look good, hope he is okay.



Disappointing game 💔 pic.twitter.com/2SwitILdRp — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 18, 2026

In the game, Stover reeled in just one catch for yards. Starting tight end Dalton Schultz had two catches for 47 yards in what was a bad night for the passing game. QB CJ Stroud, at the time, was just 16-of-37 for 178 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.