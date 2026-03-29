Caitlin Clark is adding to her resume before she begins playing in the 2026 WNBA season as she’ll join NBC as a “special contributor.” The company announced the women’s basketball star will join the network Sunday for their coverage of the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City as the defending champs play host. The Thunder sport a 58-16 record while the Knicks are an impressive 48-26. This is also not the first time Clark’s been part of television coverage, having done the same for a Knicks-Lakers game in February.

Clark recently had another side quest as a photographer for the Indiana Pacers’ digital team. She captured plenty of photos of LeBron James. They were impressive to boot!

While James never seemed to address Clark’s presence, his teammate Luka Doncic did. Although he never saw Clark snapping photos and admitted he doesn’t have an off-court friendship with the Fever star, he’s a big fan.

“Not really much,” Doncic said of his relationship with the Fever superstar. “But, I’m a big fan. I watch a lot of games. Definitely her hooping is great to watch. For sure, got to go to one game to see her.”

Apparently, Clark blended in perfectly with her surroundings, and no one on the Lakers even noticed she was the one taking photos of them all game. In fairness to the Lakers, how often is the photog a college basketball legend and WNBA superstar?

Clark will return to the WNBA after a sophomore season cut short by injuries. She was part of many Indiana Fever players who didn’t make it to the final game of the season — a game 5 semifinals loss to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

Her season ended much earlier than that game. Her last game was played in July. Now, she’s healthy and ready for her third year. Perhaps Donic nd James can return the favor and snap a few photos of Clark when she returns to action in May.

Barkley Truax contributed to this report