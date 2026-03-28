After earning MVP and keeping TEAM USA undefeated in World Cup qualifiers, Caitlin Clark is still looking for offseason shenanigans. Because the WNBA lockout may be over, but the WNBA offseason is not.

And she found some interesting shenanigans on Wednesday when she filled in, as Indiana Pacers photog vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Clark even donned a seat with her logo emblazoned on it for the affair. Now, Clark is ready to unveil some of her handiwork, specifically some photos she took of Lakers forward, NBA legend LeBron James.

She even used some grayscale. She might have a future in this photog business.

The KING👑 … Shot by ME pic.twitter.com/AbcVqVR8lo — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) March 26, 2026

After the game, Clark promised us some “good stuff coming.” Maybe she was referring to these photos, or maybe she has more coming. But one photo that everyone was fired up to witness still isn’t available.

Caitlin Clark doesn’t post LeBron James chirping at ref

While she may have fired up the editing software for some intriguing shots of James, she did not post the picture everyone was waiting to see.

Late in the first half, James disagreed with a call that ended with the Pacers getting the ball. James was livid with the officials, and Clark appeared to take a shot of the moment. If she did, she certainly has kept that shot to herself for now.

Caitlin Clark getting some photos of LeBron arguing with the refs. 🤣💀



(h/t @SMHighlights1)



pic.twitter.com/wjy7L87oEh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 26, 2026

While James never seemed to address Clark’s presence, his teammate Luka Doncic did. Although he never saw Clark snapping photos and admitted he doesn’t have an off-court friendship with the Fever star, he’s a big fan.

“Not really much,” Doncic said of his relationship with the Fever superstar. “But, I’m a big fan. I watch a lot of games. Definitely her hooping is great to watch. For sure, got to go to one game to see her.”

Apparently, Clark blended in perfectly with her surroundings, and no one on the Lakers even noticed she was the one taking photos of them all game. In fairness to the Lakers, how often is the photog a college basketball legend and WNBA superstar?

Meanwhile, on the court, Clark will return to the WNBA after a sophomore season cut short by injuries. She was part of many Fever players who didn’t make it to the final game of the season — a game 5 semifinals loss to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

Her season ended much earlier than that game. Her last game was played in July. Now, she’s healthy and ready for her third year. Perhaps Luka Doncic and LeBron James can return the favor and snap a few photos of Clark when she returns to action in May.

On the other hand, they may be a little busier. The NBA playoffs will be in full force by then.