Caitlin Clark spent Wednesday night on a side quest as a credentialed photographer at the Indiana Pacers’ home game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Naturally, she’ll be snapping a few photos of NBA superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic along the way.

This was the case late in the first half when James argued a call in his favor, but was awarded to the Pacers. He got up to speak to the ref before the NBA broadcast cut to Clark, who was hard at work taking photos.

Caitlin Clark getting some photos of LeBron arguing with the refs. 🤣💀



(h/t @SMHighlights1)



pic.twitter.com/wjy7L87oEh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 26, 2026

Clark’s own photos won’t be made available immediately. Though, she’s been snapped all night long by other photographers while doing so. The Indy Star has an entire album already up of her in the middle of her duties.

Her bit of offseason fun comes exactly one month before the 2026 WNBA season tips off with Clark’s Indiana Fever vs. Sabrina Ionescu’s New York Liberty on April 25. It’s be her third season in the W, though she missed much of her second year with the Fever due to injury. That came after a stellar Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024.

She played 13 of 44 games for the Fever, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Clark did not miss a game for the Fever during her rookie season and averaged 19.2 points with similar rebound and assist numbers.

As for the Pacers vs. Lakers, Los Angeles will be heading back to the West Coast with a 137-130 victory. LA has been hot as of late, winning nine of their last 10 matchups and are 2.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

The Pacers, meanwhile, currently has the worst record in the NBA less than one season following the team’s trip to the NBA Finals. At 16-57 overall, they are mathematically eliminated from the postseason and will be looking toward the NBA Draft lottery on May 10.