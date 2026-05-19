Caitlin Clark to serve as grand marshal of 2026 Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal of the 2026 Indy 500.

Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 500 will be the 110th in the race’s history. Clark becomes the latest sports icon to serve as grand marshal of the event, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Lance Armstrong, Reggie Miller, Dick Vitale, Larry Bird, and fellow WNBA icon Tamika Catchings.

Four games into her third WNBA season, Clark is averaging 24.3 points (T-4th most in league), 9.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. After scoring 32 points and dishing out 10 assists in Indiana’s loss to the Washington Mystics on May 15, Clark became the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games of 30+ points and 10+ assists.