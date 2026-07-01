NFL veteran Calais Campbell's brother charged with the murder of their mother in Atlanta

Ciarre Campbell, the brother of 18-year NFL veteran Calais Campbell, has been charged with the murder their 71-year-old mother, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV. Ciarre Campbell was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail early Thursday morning on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife after their 71-year-old mother, Nateal, was found dead inside her Atlanta home Tuesday, per WSB-TV.

Ciarre Campbell is one of Calais Campbell‘s five brothers and played college football at Colorado State as a defensive back in the mid-2000s. Arrest warrants reviewed by the Associated Press reveal officers found Nateal Campbell with her throat cut and Ciarre Campbell in possession of a knife when they arrived at her Atlanta-area townhome around 12:30 pm ET Tuesday, according to the AP. Ciarre Campbell has an initial court hearing scheduled for later Wednesday.

The Campbell family issued a statement requesting privacy from the public: “We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the Campbell family statement read, via ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Calais Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, is entering his 19th career season after signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s his second stint with the Ravens, one five teams he’s played for throughout his nearly two-decade NFL career. The 39-year-old Calais Campbell, a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Miami, has played for the Arizona Cardinals (2008-16, 2025), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19), Baltimore Ravens (2020-22, 2026), Atlanta Falcons (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2024).

This report will be updated.