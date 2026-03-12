According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks suffered a broken foot at the NFL Combine. Baks is going to be out for quite some time, not getting back on the field until June. Not the best news to receive just ahead of the NFL Draft for a player with the hopes of hearing his name called early.

“Sources: DT Caleb Banks suffered a broken foot at the Combine that will sideline him until June,” Brugler said via X. “The injury happened the night before his on-field testing. He performed a partial workout not knowing the extent of the injury. The fracture of the fourth metatarsal was surgically repaired by Dr. Norman Waldrop on March 9. NFL teams have been informed.”