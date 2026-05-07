During the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie minicamp, Caleb Downs wore No. 18 and became the best-selling jersey for the 2026 NFL Draft class. Apparently, he’s already making a switch.

Downs is now set to wear No. 13, according to the Cowboys’ official website. However, it’s important to note he could change jersey numbers again before the regular season begins, meaning he still has a chance to wear the No. 2 he donned at Ohio State.

New Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant currently has No. 2, but there’s the chance Downs works it out to get the number back. Sometimes, players work out some type of deal with each other when there’s a jersey number on the line.

During minicamp, Downs received a question about whether he would end up wearing No. 18 during the regular season. He didn’t entirely commit to it even as his jersey became the best-seller of the 2026 draft class, according to Fanatics.

“We’re gonna see what happens,” Downs said, via DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “That’s the only thing I’m going to say about that.”

In addition to Downs, another Cowboys draft pick had a top-selling jersey after the NFL Draft. Pass-rusher Malachi Lawrence was the third-best selling jersey as of May 1, according to Fanatics, after going No. 23 overall.

Nick Saban is a big fan of Caleb Downs in Dallas

Last season, Caleb Downs became a two-time All-American at Ohio State and finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting during the 2025 season. On the whole, across his one year at Alabama and two at Ohio State, he had 257 total tackles along with 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six interceptions.

Prior to his two years at Ohio State, Downs emerged as a key playmaker as a frehsman at Alabama under Nick Saban in what turned out to be his final season before retirement. Saban was on the ESPN College GameDay desk at the time the Cowboys took Downs and had high praise for the player Dallas was getting at No. 11 overall.

“This is as fine a young man as you’re ever going to find to be a part of your team,” Saban said. “He’s a great competitor, he’s got great character, he’s so instinctive as a player. He can play downhill, he can play in the box, he can play in the deep field, he can play man-to-man. This guy is a tremendous, tremendous person and competitor.

“And I tell you what, there’s only a few guys that I love more than this guy as a player on our football team. He did a great job and improved even more at Ohio State. And I’m going to give the Dallas Cowboys a little tip. His mama, in recruiting, made the best white chili I ever ate. You need to go there.”