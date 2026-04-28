Caleb Downs is ready to make a big impact with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL season. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the rookie defensive back revealed his role on the Cowboys’ defense.

“Being able to use all my talents and be able to make an impact on the field, whether that’s close to the box or the deep part of the field. Being able to be multiple and make plays on the defense,” Downs said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m a defensive player. Being able to play at the line of scrimmage, being able to play at the second level, the third level. Being able to do a lot of different things. (I’m) a full-rounded player.

“If you’re a full-rounded player that can make plays in all facets of your defense and make your defense better, that’s who you want on your team. Not necessarily just, ‘I want somebody to be able to set the edge.’ That’s great, but if he doesn’t necessarily make the play, then it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, you want playmakers. That’s what I am.”

The Cowboys selected Downs in the first round (No. 11 overall) in this year’s draft. He spent the last two seasons at Ohio State and was a two-time All-American. He led the Buckeyes to a national title in 2024, and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2025.

Jerry Jones shares his thoughts on Caleb Downs

The Cowboys are big fans of Downs, trading up one spot in the first round to select him. After the move was made, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why the Cowboys like him.

“He’s a fabulous football player, but when you think about one of the most glaring things in our minds that we didn’t do on defense was communicate, was communicate right when it’s time to get people set up to be in their best position to make a play,” Jones said, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “That’s what this guy was built to do and coached and grown up to do.”

Downs looks to help a Cowboys defense that struggled last year. Dallas finished 30th in total defense (377 yards per game), and they were the only team to allow over 30 points per contest (30.1).