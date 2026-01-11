Emotions for your bog-standard matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are going to be high. But when you bake in the playoffs portion of the equation, everyone is going to turn the dial up once or twice. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is no different after making a crucial mistake in the second quarter.

Williams threw an interception on a fourth down, giving the ball back to the Packers without any points on the board. No Bears wide receiver was in the general vicinity, likely due to a miscommunication. Luther Burden might have been the closest guy there but not in any kind of position to make an impact.

Back on the bench, Williams was furious and let it be known. The Amazon Prime broadcast caught the quarterback visibly upset, seemingly at Burden for the mistake. Eventually, a deep breath did take place to regain composure. Even so, an emotional moment for Williams in by far the biggest game of his NFL career thus far. You can check out the full moment here.