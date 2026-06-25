Caleb Williams' 'Iceman' trademark denied by U.S. Patent Office after dispute with George Gervin

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams‘ attempt to trademark his “Iceman” moniker hit a snag this week when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied his application Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. This likely comes as welcomed news for NBA legend George “the Iceman” Gervin, who mounted his own counter trademark claim in late March after learning of Williams’ application.

Of course, the USPTO’s denial had nothing to do with Gervin’s counter claim, or a current trademark held by UFC icon Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell. In fact, Williams’ “Iceman” trademark application was denied because the USPTO ruled it was too similar to a 1988 trademark awarded to LaCrosse Footwear for its insulated boots, per ESPN.

LaCrosse, an Oregon-based footwear company, maintains a trademark for its “Iceman” boots and boot liners, and the USPTO ruled Williams’ claim would lead to a “likelihood of confusion” given “identical” markings, according to the rejection letter reviewed by ESPN.

“These marks are identical in appearance, sound and meaning,” the USPTO refusal letter read, per ESPN. “… Additionally, because they are identical, these marks are likely to engender the same connotation and overall commercial impression when considered in connection with applicant’s and registrant’s respective goods and/or services.”

Williams’ holding company reportedly filed four trademark applications with the US. Patent and Trademark Office on March 16 regarding the “Iceman” nickname he garnered after a serious of late-game heroics throughout the 2025 season, according to ESPN. The 73-year-old Gervin filed his own trademark applications March 20 for “Iceman” and “Iceman 44,” a reference to his jersey number with the San Antonio Spurs (1974-86).

“I’ve been the Iceman for 40-something years,” Gervin told ESPN. “I never thought anybody would try to trademark it. He kind of knocked me out the box.”

Williams’ “Iceman” claim involved trademarks for athletic bags, water bottles, sporting goods and a website to provide entertainment in addition to clothing options with his proposed logo.

“They make the connection between the other goods in Caleb’s application, saying that even though these are just insulated boots and Caleb is claiming shirts and hats and pants and all these other things, that those are related goods,” trademark attorney Josh Gerben told ESPN.

Williams’ trademark application for a logo featuring his “Iceman” moniker, which was separate from the word, is still under initial review, per ESPN. Williams can appeal Wednesday’s denial, and might have a winnable case according to Gerben.

Meanwhile, Gervin’s own trademark application for “Iceman” and “Iceman 44” remain under review.