Caleb Williams injury update: Bears QB shaken up after turning ankle

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was shaken up after some inadvertent contact on a third-down play early in the third quarter of a Wild Card round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. He appeared to turn an ankle.

Williams was jogging in the backfield after throwing a pass, with a Green Bay defender on roughly the same trajectory. He hit the Green Bay player’s leg very slightly and his right ankle turned considerably.

Caleb Williams immediately came up with a limp. He paused for a moment on the field before eventually making it off on his own power.

Notably, according to reporters at the game, Caleb Williams did not enter the team’s medical tent on the sideline. He appeared to be shaking off the injury on the bench. Chicago trailed 21-6 at the time that Williams turned his ankle.

At the time of his injury, Williams was having a bit of a rough game. He was 10-of-21 passing for 126 yards. He had not yet thrown a touchdown pass, while he had been picked off once. Williams had also run twice for eight yards.

UPDATE: Williams returned on the next drive for Chicago, looking no real worse for the wear. He completed his first pass attempt following the injury.

Caleb Williams back, but TJ Edwards ruled out

The Chicago Bears suffered a significant injury in Saturday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Linebacker TJ Edwards had to be put into an air cast and carted off the field.

Edwards was dropping back in coverage when he tripped up by hitting the leg of Green Bay receiver Christian Watson. It was unclear what happened, but Edwards needed immediate medical attention.

As members of the team gathered around quietly, the athletic training staff went to work. They quickly immobilized TJ Edwards’ left leg, allowing an air cast to be placed on it. From there, Edwards was loaded onto a cart and taken off the field.

“Well guys, Bears linebacker TJ Edwards is in the X-ray room now,” sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung chimed in a couple minutes after the injury. “We just saw Bears owner George McCaskey running down the hallway to be there with him and support him. He brought Edwards his helmet.

“You guys talked about it, he’s such the glue for this defense. And don’t forget, this is a kid who grew up 45 miles away from this stadium, a Bears fan all of his life. This night was supposed to be something special for him.”