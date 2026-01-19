Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams picked up an injury to keep an eye on during Sunday evening’s divisional round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. According to NBC sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, Williams was seen grabbing at his throwing hand.

That occurred after Williams threw an interception on fourth down of Chicago’s opening drive. His hand appeared to collide with Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner on the play, and Williams looked in pain after. However, it doesn’t appear to be too serious in nature, however, as Williams remained in the game.

“Yeah, guys, we saw Caleb Williams clutching his throwing hand after he left the field,” Hartung said. “You see this hand to hand collision he had with the Rams’ Kobie Turner there. When he came off to the sideline, he didn’t receive any medical attention. He just shook it off. As you can see there, they threw a paper towel around him, handed him his tablet, and he started preparing for this next drive.”

