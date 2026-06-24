Caleb Wilson drafted by Chicago Bulls: Analysis, contract details, more

After one year at North Carolina, Caleb Wilson didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft. He went to the Chicago Bulls as the No. 4 overall pick.

Wilson arrived at UNC as a freshman in 2025-26 as one of the top high school prospects in the country. A product of Atlanta (Ga.) Holy Innocents Episcopal School, he was a Five Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 5 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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From there, Wilson was a star at North Carolina before a hand injury ended his season. Across 24 games, he averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He led the Tar Heels in all five major categories prior to his injury.

As a result, the 6-foot-9 forward became one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. His measurements at the NBA Draft Combine further added to the anticipation. He checked in with a 7-foot, 0.25-inch wingspan while also recording a 39.5-inch vertical jump.

Wilson will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $48.5 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Caleb Wilson

As he gets ready to take his talents to the NBA, Caleb Wilson continues to draw high praise from draft analysts. His athleticism is a big reason why he’s seen as one of the top prospects in a loaded class.

“Caleb Wilson brings an athletic burst which jumps off the screen, catching eyes on both ends of the floor as he dominates the area around the rim,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “His ability to use that skill set for more than physical dominance, beating defenders to the midrange and covering ground on defense, leaves him limitless potential. He must continue to develop into a shooter in order to maximize his perimeter potential, while becoming more engaged on the defensive end to reach his peak.”

Even as a high school recruit, Wilson’s traits jumped off the page. His abilities around the rim, coupled with his ability to push the tempo, make for a strong combination.

“Caleb Wilson has a great frame, good length and natural pop,” wrote Rivals’ Jamie Shaw in his scouting report. “He plays really well in a phone booth, efficient movements in tight spaces, shows the footwork to shake free with the ball in the half court. He needs to continue getting stronger, which will help his base and balance. He is explosive around the basket, has go-to comfort over his left shoulder with patience.

“He can push the brake and plays with pace. He has a vast array of offensive moves, at multiple levels. He is still learning his body and still gaining strength; this will only help his consistency. Tracking as one of the top players in his class.”