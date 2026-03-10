Cam Heyward contract details: Value of Steelers DT's 1-year extension revealed

Cam Heyward’s one-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers includes $32.25 million in total value, NFL Network reported Tuesday. It also has $16.25 million in guarantees.

Heyward’s deal is the largest for an NFL defensive player age 36 or older, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. By adding the extra year, the Steelers will create nearly $5.5 million in salary cap space. The first year of Heyward’s contract is guaranteed, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

There were questions about whether Heyward would continue playing after his 15th season in the NFL, all of which have been with the Steelers. The 2026 season was set to be the last year of his deal.

Heyward was a second team All-Pro selection in 2025 as he totaled 78 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. It was part of an impressive follow-up to a first team All-Pro honor in 2024 when he had 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight tackles for loss.

However, questions swirled about whether Heyward could walk away from football and potentially retire. In January, he addressed his future on his podcast, saying he was still making a decision.

“I’m laying low right now. I’ve been told don’t make any emotional decisions,” Heyward said. “I’m just shutting up and just letting the process take care of itself. I just need to breathe a little bit. It’s been a long season, and we’ll see. This isn’t something I’m going to rush, but I’ll be ready either way.”

Cam Heyward’s extension creates some more flexibility for the Steelers as free agency goes along. Pittsburgh has brought in two players so far during the legal tampering period. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean agreed to a three-year, $36.75 million deal while former Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is signing a two-year agreement worth $12.25 million, according to Spotrac.

