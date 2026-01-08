Cam Little made NFL history, wants to celebrate by swapping jerseys with Cristiano Ronaldo

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little drilled a 67-yard field goal this past Sunday, the second-longest field goal make in NFL history. Back in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Little made one from 68 yards out, setting a league record for longest field goal make.

Little is now the owner of the two-longest field goals in NFL history. He did both of them in the same season, just two months apart. Whatever happens from here in his career, his place in NFL history is secured.

Little has been showered with praise by his coaches and teammates this season. He wants to continue the celebration by linking up with another football legend, AL-Nassr FC/Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s a time-honored tradition in soccer to swap kits at the end of matches. One day, Little would like to do it with Ronaldo.

“I would do anything to meet that guy,” Little told TMZ Sports. “Obviously, one of my idols… a jersey swap would be so sick.”

Cam Little wants to meet childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo

After hitting the 67-yard field goal, Little replicated Ronaldo’s famous “Calma” celebration. Little, the second-year pro out of Arkansas, is a Manchester United fan because of Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo played at the club from 2003-09 before making the move to Real Madrid. Ronaldo returned ahead of the 2021-22 campaign before exiting during the 2022-23 season.

Little grew up with dreams of one day taking the pitch in the Premier League. Obviously, that didn’t quite materialize for Little, though he’s doing just fine as one of the best kickers in the NFL. Little is 57-of-63 on field goals over the last two seasons, a 90.5% success rate.

In his prime, Ronaldo was known for his lethal right foot from distance. Little can claim the same, though he admits Ronaldo’s job is a little bit tougher.

“I can never do what that guy does,” Little said. “It’s a lot harder for me to do what he does than what it is for him to do what I do.”