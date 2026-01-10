Ahead of the Carolina Panthers’ home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, a franchise great returned. Cam Newton returned and pounded the drum before kickoff.

Newton is the last quarterback to lead the Panthers to the playoffs when they secured a Wild Card spot in 2017. He spent nine years in Carolina before returning to the franchise in 2021, and during that time, he made three Pro Bowls. He also won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2011 and was the league MVP in 2015.

Saturday afternoon, he was back at Bank of America Stadium as part of the pregame festivities. He got a resounding ovation from the fans in attendance, as well.

The Panthers selected Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn, where he won the Heisman Trophy. He immediately made his presence known in the NFL as he put up some of the best numbers of his career.

Newton threw for 4,051 yards and 21 touchdowns as a rookie to make a Pro Bowl and win Offensive Rookie of the Year. During his MVP season in 2015, he had 3,837 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, to 10 interceptions, while adding 636 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Prior to this year’s NFC South title, the Panthers’ last playoff appearance came in 2017. That season, Newton threw for 3,302 yards and 22 touchdowns as Carolina got a Wild Card bid.

However, injuries impacted Newton’s production toward the end of his run in Carolina, and he was later granted his release in March 2020. He then signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, where he started all 15 games in which he played. Newton threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns that year.

In 2021, Newton returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal after Sam Darnold suffered an injury. He played in limited action, but still made five starts that year. That proved to be his final season in the NFL before retirement, and he since pivoted to media.

Following his playing career, Cam Newton ventured into podcasting and currently co-hosts a show on BET, 106 & Sports. He also makes regular appearances on ESPN as a contributor to First Take. In Fall 2025, Newton signed a multi-year deal with the network to expand his role alongside Stephen A. Smith on the show.