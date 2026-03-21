Cam Skattebo apolgizes for comments made about CTE, asthma

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo recently made some comments, only to face some backlash over them. Skattebo said CTE is not real and just an excuse for football players. He later added asthma to the equation, expressing the same relief. “Just literally breathe air,” Skattebo said on a podcast.

Now, after the clip went viral on social media, Skattebo has issued an apology. He took to X to release a statement, saying he plans to be more respectful moving forward. Additionally, the comments were described by Skattebo as “tasteless.”

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” Skattebo said via X. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!”

Skattebo is known as one of the more fearless players in football. From his national emergence at Arizona State to a great rookie season with the Giants, Skattebo quickly turned into a fan favorite. Seemingly nobody can stand in the way of him, no matter the situation. Odds are, Skattebo is going to attempt to run through somebody.

Still, the clip of him discussing CTE and asthma did not sit well. You can check out the full thing here.

🚨🚨TRENDING🚨🚨#Giants star RB Cam Skattebo says that he does NOT believe that CTE IS REAL and it is all in your head.



“You think CTE is a real thing?



“No. Its an excuse”



“I think asthma is an excuse too”



“That's a good-take”



(🎥bringthejuicepod)pic.twitter.com/NikQKPBErF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 21, 2026

Skattebo wound up playing in just eight games this season before suffering an injury. However, the Giants have to feel as if a capable running back is now in the organization.

Numbers from Skattebo were pretty solid, considering his situation. The rookie went for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries. It’s easy to wonder what if, at least from a long-term perspective. New York has not seen a 1,000-yard rusher since 2022, when Saquon Barkley did so. Skattebo may have been just behind the pace but certainly could have made a push.

Elsewhere, some decent production came out of the backfield as well. Skattebo caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his versatility.

When the Giants take the field again this fall, Skattebo figures to be a big part of the equation. But for now, a podcast appearance became a part of an offseason storyline for New York. Skattebo’s apology will hopefully smooth things over moving forward.