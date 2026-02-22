Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is set to resume throwing in March as he recovers from a shoulder injury, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. The former Miami star had his moments as a rookie, but struggled some and the team finished 3-14 on the season.

“Let’s start in Tennessee, where Cam Ward is recovering well from his right shoulder AC sprain,” Wolfe said. “I’m told he worked with his quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert Jr., this past week working on lower body work. They haven’t thrown the ball yet. The plan is for March, in about two or three weeks, for him to resume throwing the ball. Colbert said they’re working on his base.

“He told me, (Ward is) trying to get back from some of the bad habits he picked up last year with some of the struggles they had offensively, some of the pressure he had on. They want to get his feet back right, get that base right for when he can throw.”

In 17 games this year, Ward went 3-14 as a starter. But he put up decent numbers as a rookie: 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 59.8% completion percentage, 159 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Titans start anew in 2026 with Ward at quarterback, going into his second year. Robert Saleh takes over as head coach and Brian Daboll comes in as the OC after being let go by the New York Giants as head coach.

“I don’t need it, but I want it,” Ward said of tough coaching. “And it’s not for my sake, because I know what I want to be – I don’t need a coach to pat me on the back or cuss me out. I want a coach like coach Daboll who is going to be the same each and every day. He is going to let me know the real, and I just have to respond.”

Ward has a prior relationship with Daboll, having spoken to him throughout the draft process last year. The Giants, under Daboll, ended up drafting Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart later in the first round.

“I had a good interview process with him throughout the draft season last year, and I think he’s going to do a lot of things to compliment me. I think he is going to put me and the team in the best situation,” Ward said.

“He is a coach who is well respected, and someone like me wants to play for a guy like that. I am for sure going to have his back, and he is going to have mine. I am excited to learn from him. … Having a coach like Daboll, who is going to listen to me, and give me feedback from the film room to the field and put his game plan in each and every week. That is why I am excited to be heard by him, and it is going to get some wins for us.”