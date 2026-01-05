Cam Ward injury update: Titans QB suffers AC joint sprain, avoids surgery

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward suffered a right shoulder injury in Sunday’s Week 18 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Exams revealed an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. Ward doesn’t expect the injury to require surgery, he said Monday.

“Just really heal,” Ward said, via Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean. “Talked with the trainers. I’ll probably have some rehabbing. Then you just continue to try to get stronger on my shoulder and try to get ready for next year.”

The injury occurred on Tennessee’s first drive of the game. Ward, who guided Tennessee on a five-play, 58-yard scoring drive, hurt his shoulder while running one in for six. He landed on his right shoulder as he crossed the plane. Ward headed to the locker room for X-rays and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was seen on the sideline in the second half wearing a sling on his right arm and shoulder.

Ward plans to rehab his shoulder during the offseason. He’s currently unsure how long it will take for his shoulder to fully heal.

“How long? There hasn’t been a time limit yet, but it’s a good thing it’s the offseason,” Ward said. “I’ve got a couple of months.”

Cam Ward wraps up rookie season full of highs, lows

Ward, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick out of Miami, had a rookie season full of ups and downs. He finished the season with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 59.8% passing. Ward rushed for an additional two scores.

The Titans had a tough season in general, going 3-14. Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the season. The results weren’t much different under interim head coach Mike McCoy. Next season will bring along a new era of Titans football. Ward will be the face of the operation, and he’s made it known to president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi that he wants to be involved in finding the next head coach.

Ward is determined to take the next step as a player in 2026. The Titans will look to do their part in finding a head coach that can get the best out of him, as well as the team.

“I know I am going to have success,” Ward said. “[It’s about] getting healthy on my shoulder and doing all the little things I need to do to become a better player next year.”