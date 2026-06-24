Cameron Boozer drafted by Memphis Grizzlies: Analysis, contract details, more

Duke forward Cameron Boozer heard his name called on Monday night during the 2026 NBA Draft. The Memphis Grizzlies selected him with the No. 3 overall pick.

Boozer arrived at Duke as one of the top players in the country. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2025 cycle, he finished as the No. 3 overall prospect nationally, the No. 1 power forward in the class and the top player in the state of Florida.

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One of the most accomplished players in college basketball and one of the most decorated prospects in recent memory, Boozer heads to the NBA after one standout season at Duke. The former Blue Devil entered the draft viewed as one of the top frontcourt prospects available and now begins the next chapter of his career at the professional level.

The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron entered college with enormous expectations and quickly lived up to them. During his lone season with the Blue Devils, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

His combination of scoring, rebounding and playmaking helped establish him as one of the nation’s premier players and one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft class. At the NBA Draft Combine, Boozer measured 6-foot-8.25 barefoot and weighed 253 pounds. He also posted a 7-foot-1.5 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach.

Those measurements, particularly his reach, provide additional versatility and give him the ability to potentially play as a small-ball center at the next level.

As the No. 3 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, Boozer is projected to sign a four-year rookie-scale contract worth approximately $53.8 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Cameron Boozer

On3’s James Fletcher III believes Boozer’s résumé and skill set make him one of the safest prospects in the class.

“Cameron Boozer is the most accomplished player in the NBA Draft class, winning National Player of the Year, following up on youth basketball successes,” Fletcher III said. “There are questions about his ability to assert physical dominance against larger players on both ends of the floor, but his shooting ability and perimeter playmaking add another element to his overall value.”

Meanwhile, On3 national basketball analyst Jamie Shaw praised Boozer’s consistency and overall feel for the game.

“Cameron Boozer plays at one level, never too high or never too low. He plays with excellent balance in all parts of the game. The jump shot has a smooth release. He is an excellent defensive rebounder and a high-level outlet passer,” Shaw added.

“He has strong hands when he gathers the ball. Does not mind getting physical and will play with and through contact. He has good straight-line athleticism and runs the floor very well. Has average burst in short space, but he understands angles and rotations on the defensive end very well. Never rushed. Good pace.”