Cameron Carr drafted, traded to Los Angeles Lakers: Analysis, contract details, more

The New York Knicks selected Baylor guard Cameron Carr with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and promptly dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers. Carr spent his final college season with the Bears after suiting up at Tennessee for his first two years.

As a recruit, Carr was ranked as a four-star prospect. He checked in as the No. 41 overall player in his class and the No. 5 shooting guard in the country during his recruiting cycle.

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As a junior at Baylor, Cameron Carr averaged 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, also contributing 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

At the NBA Combine, Carr posted decent measurements. He checked in at 6 foot-4.5 inches, while weighing 184 pounds. He also had a 7-foot 0.75-inch wingspan and an 8-foot-8 standing reach.

Cameron Carr will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $16.8 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Cameron Carr

As he gets ready to take his skills to the NBA, Cameron Carr continues to draw praise from draft analysts. His scoring ability and ability to guard on the perimeter are a big part of that.

“Cameron Carr had a breakout season for Baylor after two seasons largely on the bench at Tennessee,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “He is an efficient scorer beyond the arc, also making a reputation as a disruptive defender. While there are skills to clean up, he fits the mold many NBA teams are looking for on the wing.”

On3’s Jamie Shaw also had positive things to say, dating back to Carr’s high school days. Here was the scout on him before he entered the college ranks.

“Cam Carr is a late-blooming guard prospect with a thin frame and 7-foot wingspan. He has some ball skills and is smooth with his handle,” Shaw wrote. “As he continues to get stronger, he should gain more pop. Carr is a good athlete, able to take off after attacking closeouts. Carr transferred from Manhattan (KS) High to Branson (MO) Link Academy. He has grown from 6-1/6-2 to 6-4 or so and he may not be done. The guard has a smooth jump shot with consistent form and a repeatable release. Strength will help his balance off movement and in-game, he shot 94.4% from the FT line during EYBL play.”