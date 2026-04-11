Rory McIlroy went to sleep on Friday night in Augusta with a six-stroke lead at the 2026 Masters. And before his round was even completed on Saturday afternoon, everything had vanished. There is a new leader on Moving Day, as Cameron Young sits atop the leaderboard.

Young was actually further back than six when walking onto the first tee, needing to make up eight strokes on McIlroy. He has been incredible in the third round and once again found another birdie on the 16th hole. A nice putt from range originally put him into a tie for first with McIlroy. However, the solo lead came shortly after.

“Oh, can you believe it?” the CBS broadcast asked. “He was eight back at the start of the day.” You can check out the full moment here.