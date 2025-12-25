Camille Kostek explains why donating Raising Cane's bikes to children during the holidays is a 'no-brainer'

Camille Kostek, a former New England Patriots Cheerleader, spent the Christmas week by donating Raising Cane‘s bikes to children in Boston. The event took place at the Yawkey Club of Roxbury in Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Monday, Dec. 22, and Kostek partnered with Raising Cane’s to donate 100 bikes and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.

On3 spoke to Kostek after the event, and she explained what it meant for her to give back to the Boston community. “Oh my gosh. It’s everything. And the second that Raising Cane’s and Boys & Girls Club asked if I would be involved with it, it was a no-brainer. I cleared my schedule and was like, ‘I will be right there,'” Camille Kosten told On3.

Raising Cane’s

“I just flew into [Boston Logan International Airport]. This is my favorite way to start the holiday week is immersing myself in the Boston community and giving back. And this night I knew was going to be fun for the kids, with having all of the custom Raising Cane’s bikes lined up with the bows. But the joy that the kids bring to me is on another level.”

Kostek is one of the many special guests who have donated Raising Cane’s bikes and helmets to children all over the country. This is the sixth consecutive year that Raising Cane’s has teamed up with special guests and youth organizations to donate bikes and helmets during the holidays.

Camille Kostek says community work is how she met Rob Gronkowski

Kosten is used to giving back to the community in Boston due to her work as a Patriots cheerleader. The TV personality and model mentioned that community work is how she met her boyfriend, former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Boston is the place where I’ve had so many memories, being a part of the community. In fact, it’s how my love story began. It was, I think, 12 years ago, being at Goodwill in Boston. It was around Thanksgiving. It’s how I met Rob.”

Kostek added, “I will never forget the first time that I got my first bike. I remember what I was wearing that day. I was six years old in the driveway with my dad helping me. Still had my train wheels on my first big girl bike. And I just hope that today these bikes will not only spark the joy of getting a new gift but just bringing memories to come, because this is one that has lasted me a lifetime.”

Kostek began her partnership with Raising Cane’s earlier this year when she joined owner and founder Todd Graves at the Super Bowl LIX Parade in New Orleans. The partnership continued in September at New York Fashion Week, where she modeled a custom dress by Joe Ando Hirsch for Raising Cane’s alongside Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne, Ciara Miller, and Olandria Carthen.