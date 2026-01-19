On Sunday, the New England Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 28-16 to advance to the NFC Championship. Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was pivotal to New England’s effort, reeling in four passes for 40 total yards and a touchdown.

On Friday, each member of ESPN’s NFL Live crew picked the Texans to down the Patriots in the highly-anticipated playoff game. After the game, Diggs’ girlfriend and award-winning rapper, Cardi B, quoted a video of the NFL Live crew’s unanimous picks and fired back.

“What are y’all talking about? Nothing!” Cardi B shouted.

THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation https://t.co/pufQTNTIIw pic.twitter.com/GLa7dQy9Jr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 18, 2026

In November, Cardi B gave birth to her and Diggs’ son. Diggs’ performance on Sunday was far from his first standout showing this season.

He boasts 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns this season. The 2025-26 campaign is his first season with the Patriots. He signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the organization last May.

Unfortunately for Diggs, his time in New England hasn’t been controversy-free. In December, TMZ Sports reported that New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault.

“Sorry, it’s been a couple days. I usually get to talk to y’all on Wednesday, but, obviously, it’s a different time, a very emotional time,” Diggs said three days after the report emerged. “Taken back by some things that have been going on but I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple days.

“It’s a different kind of time… It’s an open case, so I definitely can’t even say anything about it. I will be open to any football questions, anything you want to know. I just don’t want to rude or disrespectful in any way, so if anybody asks me a question pertaining to it, I’m obviously just gonna give you a look.”

The woman who alleged Diggs slapped and choked her was his personal chef. She alleged that Diggs slapped her after they had a dispute over money he owed her.

She claimed that Diggs began to choke her with his arm around her neck after she attempted to push him away. She alleged that the confrontation ended when Diggs threw on the bed and said “lies” in reference to their previous conversation about money owed to her.

The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 2. She filed a police report on Dec. 16. Diggs’ arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 13, which is six days after the Super Bowl.