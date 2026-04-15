Carnell Tate looks ahead to NFL Draft, explains why he partnered up with SNICKERS Ice Cream

Former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is one of the top prospects — regardless of position — in the 2026 NFL Draft. There isn’t much to nitpick about Tate’s game, but that hasn’t stopped the hot takes from coming in, the main concern centered around his 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He elected not to improve on his 40-yard dash time during Ohio State’s Pro Day the following month, calling it “overvalued.”

Still, it was a slower-than-expected time for Tate, whom many believed would run in the 4.4s. The conversation surrounding Tate’s 40-yard dash time got out of hand in the weeks following the Combine, leading Tate to partner up with SNICKERS Ice Cream to help remind everyone to “keep their chill and take a break from the hot takes.”

SNICKERS Ice Cream has unveiled limited-edition SNICKERS Ice Cream x Carnell Tate “Chill” Bar six-packs. Beginning Wednesday at noon ET, fans can visit SNICKERS.com/Chill to claim a free SNICKERS Ice Cream x Carnell Tate Chill Bar six-pack, available in Original and Crunchy Peanut Butter. The limited-edition Chill bars are available while supplies last. Additional batches will be available to claim online on April 20 and April 24 at noon ET.

“I was fortunate enough to partner with SNICKERS Ice Cream this campaign to come out with the SNICKERS Ice Cream Chill Bars to ultimately just chill the hot takes that’s coming out around the draft,” Tate told On3 in an interview.

Tate, who will be in attendance for Round 1 of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh next Thursday, will debut a custom-designed SNICKERS Ice Cream Chill Chain. Fans can enter for a chance to win the Chill Chain at SNICKERS.com/Chill between April 15 and April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Carnell Tate could be the next great Ohio State WR

Tate, 21, spent three seasons with the Buckeyes, winning a national championship in 2024. During his time in Columbus, he hauled in 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a career year in 2025, compiling 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine scores.

Tate was never the undisputed No. 1 wideout at Ohio State, having played alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jeremiah Smith, to name a few. The Buckeyes are a wide receiver factory, and Tate is looking to become the next in a long line before him to have big success on Sundays.

“I’m very motivated,” Tate said. “I think they’ve paved the way for the ones that come after them, so I’m very motivated to continue that line of success and only add to it.”

What’s the key to Ohio State constantly producing elite talent at the wide receiver position? It all starts with head coach Ryan Day and former offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, now head coach at USF.

“I think it works hand-in-hand with all those great guys at Ohio State,” Tate said. “It’s ultimately by Ryan Day and Coach Hartline calling the plays and ultimately just putting you in a position to go out there to showcase your athletic ability and make those plays.

“Then there’s also more details with Coach Hartline. He’s preparing you on a daily basis, critiquing you day-to-day, and just focusing on small details that everyone doesn’t realize behind the scenes.”

Come next Thursday, Tate will hear his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell; it’s just a matter of which pick and which team makes the selection. Tate is one of several wideouts projected to come off the board in the first round. It’s a talented group, but Tate believes he stands out above them all.

“Like I’ve done on multiple visits thus far, ultimately, I’m an overall complete player. The route running ability, the contested catch ability, the blocking ability, so those are three things, and I do it consistently at a high level.” Tate said. “So, ultimately, when you do those three things at a high level, you’re only fitting to be the top guy.”