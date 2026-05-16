Carolina Panthers 2026 schedule: CBS Sports reveals one good, bad thing for upcoming season

As the Carolina Panthers look to follow up last year’s playoff appearance, they’ll hope Bryce Young and the offense continue to improve. While looking at the 2026 schedule, though, CBS Sports’ John Breech pointed out some good and bad things ahead of the upcoming season.

This year, the Panthers are getting plenty of visibility. They will play in three primetime games, led by a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions. It’s the most primetime appearances for Carolina in a decade.

Add in the fact that Carolina is in line to travel the fewest miles in the NFL, and it could be another big year for the Panthers. Breech also pointed out the last time a team in the NFC traveled the fewest miles in the league.

“The Panthers are finally getting some national respect,” Breech wrote. “Carolina has three primetime games on the schedule, which is the most the Panthers have been given since 2016. In Week 4, they get to host a Sunday night game against the Lions, which will mark the first time in 10 years that they’ve played on Sunday night and the first time in 11 years that they’ve hosted a Sunday night game.

“The Panthers also travel the fewest miles, which is only notable because the last time an NFC team traveled the fewest miles, that team made it all the way to the NFC title game (Commanders in 2024).”

The ‘bad’ for Carolina Panthers’ 2026 schedule

As for the “bad” part of the Panthers’ schedule, they have a fairly early bye week. Carolina is idle in Week 5, meaning the franchise will play a stretch of 13 straight games to end the year.

That’s the earliest bye week in the NFL this year. There’s also a stretch that includes the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. As a result, the back part of the schedule could present quite a challenge.

“The Panthers better enjoy their Week 5 bye, because they have a nightmare slate coming out of it,” Breen wrote. “Starting in Week 10, they have a five-game stretch that looks like this: at Eagles, Buccaneers, at Packers (Thursday night), Denver. The Panthers are 2-10 in their past 12 games against the Bucs and the other three teams made the playoffs last season.

“Speaking of that Week 5 bye, it’s tied for the earliest in the NFL this year, which isn’t necessarily a good thing. Only one team over the past 15 years has had a bye in Week 5 or earlier and still managed to win the Super Bowl (2024 Eagles).”