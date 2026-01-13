The Carolina Panthers plan to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Bryce Young, general manager Dan Morgan said Tuesday. Young’s fifth-year option is worth more than $26.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama, is coming off his best season to date in the NFL. He threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 63.6% passing. Young led the Panthers to an 8-9 record and their first NFC South title since 2015.

Most importantly, Young was at his best in crunch time. He led six game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. His 12 drives of such are the most of any quarterback since he entered the league.

Young nearly led Carolina to an upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday’s NFC Wild Card Round game. The Panthers fell 34-31, though Young put together one of his finest performances of the season.

“Man, Bryce has had a damn good year,” Panthers Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown said. “So many people rag on him, and sh*t, if it was easy, everybody would play quarterback in the league, but that ain’t quite the case.

“So, man, I’m just proud of him and his growth throughout the year, standing tall in front of the team, no matter if it was when we got beat in New England, coming to the locker room, we got something to say. I mean, we get it every single week.”

Bryce Young locked in as Panthers QB through 2027

The Panthers will look to put more talent around Young in hopes of taking another step forward in 2026. They nearly advanced to the Divisional Round this season as a double-digit underdog against the Rams. Young plans to use that disappointment as fuel for next season.

“It’s definitely fuel for us,” Young said Sunday. “We know we we’re right there. We know what it feels like, but we know we’re not entitled to anything next year. Again, it’s just fuel for us. We have to make sure that that’s the standard moving forward, making sure that we’re only building and taking positive steps from there. That’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication through the offseason. But the special thing about this group is we all look forward to that work, so I’m excited for it.

“… We know what we’re capable of. We know what we can be. And we know it’s just going to be about the work. Coach says that all the time. Everyone will, you know, get their mind away from it now. But starting in Phase 1 when we all come back in the offseason and training, we have to make sure that that’s motivation. We have to make sure that that’s pushing us to not just try to be back and think that it’s entitled. We have to go and be better, go continue to build, continue to grow. I’m excited for this group to do that.”