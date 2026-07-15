Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier retires from NFL at age 31

Former Florida and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier has retired from the NFL, the Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday afternoon. He did so at 31 years old.

Grier, who was originally a third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019 out of Morgantown, had recently rejoined the franchise. He rejoined the team three months ago after a second stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

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During his NFL career, Will Grier spent time with six different NFL franchises. As noted, he began his career in Carolina. He then went to Dallas (2021-22), Cincinnati (2023), New England (2023), Los Angeles (2023) and Philadelphia (2024). He spent the last two years in Dallas before returning to Carolina this spring.

Grier did not produce much at the NFL level. He played in two games for the Panthers back in 2019, his rookie season.

Will Grier went 28-of-52 passing (53.8%) for 228 yards. He did not throw a touchdown and threw four interceptions, putting him out of favor with the team and eventually prompting his move.

He primarily served as a career backup and practice squad player in the NFL, bouncing around quite a bit. That came after a productive but tumultuous college career.

Will Grier stars at Florida, West Virginia

While at Florida, where he enrolled out of high school, Grier quickly made a name for himself. He was instrumental in a win over a top-ranked Ole Miss program, and he helped guide the Gators to a perfect 6-0 start in 2015.

Then disaster struck. Grier was suspended by the NCAA for a full year after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

He would later leave the program, transferring to West Virginia the following spring. He sat out the 2016 season per NCAA rules before making an impact in 2017.

From there, Will Grier was a two-year starter for the Mountaineers. He threw for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns in two seasons, while throwing 20 interceptions. That would earn him a look in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers selected Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was taken with the No. 100 overall pick.